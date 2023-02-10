Vols land record four players on Golden Spikes list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A program-record four Tennessee Volunteers were named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, according to USA Baseball on Friday afternoon.

The pitching trio of Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Drew Beam, along with newcomer Maui Ahuna, were all recognized on the 55-man preseason watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

The group of Dollander, Burns and Beam combined to make 43 starts last season, posting a 26-3 record with 273 strikeouts while issuing just 59 walks.

Ahuna was a first-team All-Big 12 selection while at Kansas and played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team over the summer before joining the Vols’ program this fall.

With this year’s four selections, UT has now had at least one player named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List for four straight years and has had 13 total players named to the preseason list in the award’s history.

Dollander, Burns and Beam all appeared on the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List last season, with Burns also making the list of semifinalists in 2022.

Friday’s honor adds to a long list of preseason accolades for all four Vols, who have each garnered spots on multiple preseason All-America teams, as well.

In all, 40 different schools and 16 conferences are represented on this year’s preseason watch list. Tennessee and LSU led all programs with four selections apiece while the SEC’s 17 players on the list led all conferences.

The full 2023 Gold Spikes Award Preseason Watch List can be viewed here.

