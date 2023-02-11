BJ’s to open in La Vergne

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023.

Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release.

“The opening of our club in La Vergne represents the first of what will be multiple locations in the greater Nashville market,” said Bill Werner, the executive vice president of strategy and development for BJ’s Wholesale Club, in the release. “We can’t wait to welcome our newest BJ’s members this year and help provide these local communities with unbeatable value and incredible savings.”

BJ’s offers fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and more, the media release said.

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create about 150 jobs. BJ’s is currently hiring for all locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

The company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ’s Gas locations in 18 states.

