Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday.

Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday.

LCSO officials said Blake’s mother, Elisha Baker, reached out to see if law enforcement could surprise him.

“Blake loves police officers and has dreams of becoming one himself one day,” LCSO officials said.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, February 11, 2023

