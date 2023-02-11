Enjoy a calm Saturday before a cold rain settles in

Most of us on Sunday see a cold rain, a select few will see some snow showers
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, Saturday will stay quiet with a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day. It’s the early afternoon and into evening rain starts to move in from our south. The rain becomes widespread overnight and some areas above 3,000 ft will see a mix of rain/snow.

Saturday afternoon we’re expecting a mild high of 53 degrees. Overnight we’ll drop near for for most with the higher elevations dipping to near freezing.

We’ll wake up on Sunday with widespread rain across the region. As some areas dip near or below freezing we’ll se a brief change over to rain and snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Great Smoky Mountains where above 3,000 ft we’ll have 2-6″ of snow. Again, for most of us we’re just looking at a cold rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Things start to improve as we move into Monday. Monday, we’re looking at more sunshine and temperatures are back into the mid 50s across the area.

It is a warming trend that we have for much of the week as we start to approach 70 buy the time we get into Thursday. Yes! That also means a chance for more rain and this time thunderstorms moving into Wednesday and Thursday. After this front blows through we’re cold again with highs only in the 40s.

Rain moves back in overnight with some of us seeing a mix of rain & snow.
Rain moves back in overnight with some of us seeing a mix of rain & snow.

