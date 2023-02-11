Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters battled a fire at Knoxville College early Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

KFD crews responded to the college at 8:52 a.m. after a caller said a building on the back of the property was on fire and quickly filling with smoke. Officials said several people were reported running from the area of the fire.

Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building so they quickly began attempting to extinguish the blaze.

It was put out just after 9:00 a.m., according to a release.

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage.

KFD investigators were on the scene Saturday morning working to determine a cause.

KFD is on scene of a structure fire at Knoxville College.

