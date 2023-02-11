Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage.
The fire was reported Saturday morning.
The fire was reported Saturday morning.(KFD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters battled a fire at Knoxville College early Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

KFD crews responded to the college at 8:52 a.m. after a caller said a building on the back of the property was on fire and quickly filling with smoke. Officials said several people were reported running from the area of the fire.

Once on the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building so they quickly began attempting to extinguish the blaze.

It was put out just after 9:00 a.m., according to a release.

KFD investigators were on the scene Saturday morning working to determine a cause.

