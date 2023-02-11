Knox Pride Festival could be canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public.

Story VanNess is a drag performer in Knoxville.

“I would like to ask any of these legislators, ‘When was the last time you went to a show?’” VanNess said.

If passed and made into a law, it would criminalize drag shows in public or seen by children, making it a Class A misdemeanor. Subsequent violations of the law would be a Class E felony.

TriPride Chattanooga Pride/Tennessee Valley Pride Nashville Pride BoroPride Memphis Pride OUTMemphis and any we... Posted by Knox Pride on Friday, February 10, 2023

J. Nathan Higdon, chief financial officer at Knox Pride, explained why the legislation affects Knox Pride directly.

“Part of the legislation is that it would ban these performances on public property. That directly affects Knox Pride with holding the event where we do,” Higdon said.

Higdon and his team are concerned about the safety of the performers at the festival that is held every October at World’s Fair Park.

Sen. Becky Duncan Massey with District Six in Knoxville said not all performers are affected by the bill.

“If you got somebody, an adult entertainer, and that’s impersonating but is dressed up a male, a male is dressed up as Whitney Houston and performing, per se. I mean, cause that is an art form. That is nothing obscene about that,” Massey said.

You can learn more about Knox Pride here and Senate Bill 3 here.

