Knoxville businesses could win big during Super Bowl weekend

Kick off to the big game starts at 6 p.m. live from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.(WVLT, CBS NEWS)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The total spending on Super Bowl purchases for the day is expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.

In Knoxville, business owners like John Slota at The Holistic Connection are counting on customers to spend their Sunday night at their establishments. The seven-month-old dispensary bar is hosting its first Super Bowl watch party with a twist.

“We would definitely like a good turnout. Part of something we’ve said is we don’t know if we’ve been established as a football destination,” said Slota. “We have infused sauces with legal THC. So that’s going to be available for people to come snack on.”

