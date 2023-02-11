Kyle speaks to Northview Primary

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spoke to the broadcasting club at Northview Primary.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting.

Thank you for having me out!

Kyle Grainger spoke to the broadcasting club at Northview Primary on Friday.
Kyle Grainger spoke to the broadcasting club at Northview Primary on Friday.(WVLT)

