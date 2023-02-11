Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spoke to the broadcasting club at Northview Primary.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting.
Thank you for having me out!
