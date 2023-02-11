Kyle speaks to Northview Primary

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting.

Thank you for having me out!

Kyle Grainger spoke to the broadcasting club at Northview Primary on Friday. (WVLT)

