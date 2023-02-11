Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day

UT Softball picks up doubleheader win at NFCA Leadoff Classic in Florida
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 12-ranked Lady Vols broke out the bats Friday as they scored 30 combined runs on the opening night of the 2023 softball season. Beginning the campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, UT defeated Howard in game one, 21-1, before taking down Illinois in game two, 9-2.

McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni totaled 16 RBIs over the two games as Gibson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six runs batted in. Puni was 5-for-7 at the plate, smashing two homers and driving in 10 runs. Gibson scored three runs of her own, while Puni tallied five.

In the circle, Payton Gottshall and Ashley Rogers started against Howard (0-1) and Illinois (1-1), respectively. Making her Tennessee debut, Gottshall tossed three innings of no-hit-shutout-ball – notching six strikeouts in the run-rule win over Howard. Rogers picked up the victory versus Illinois, tossing five innings and surrendering two runs off a two-run home run. The Athens, Tennessee, native struck out five to help the Lady Vols improve to 2-0 on the first day of the season.

Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. The Lady Vols are then set to play No. 6 Texas at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

