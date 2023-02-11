Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Homemade Italian Tortellini

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrate National Tortellini Day the right way with this delicious recipe!

A flavorful meat and cheese filling for the homemade ravioli dough pockets. It’s a versatile filling that can be spiced up with hot pepper flakes and garlic or a different type of cheese can be added if you would prefer to make it “all your way.” The pasta dough can be used for any type of pasta shape or dish. Every Italian dish is improved 1000% by making your own pasta.

Homemade Italian Tortellini with Meat & Cheese Filling

Makes 100 tortellini

Ingredients

2 eggs beaten

2 Tbs parsley chopped

12 oz beef chuck ground

12 oz pork sausage country style

16 oz ricotta cheese

1 cup parmesan cheese grated

1 Tbs olive oil extra virgin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup spinach leaves baby spinach chopped.

Instructions

FOR THE MEAT RAVIOLI FILLING

Fry the meat in olive oil until well browned. Drain the meat on paper towels When the meat cools a little put it into a large bowl and mix in the chopped spinach. chopped parsley, beaten eggs and the rest of the ingredients, add salt and pepper to taste. Put the filling into the food processor bowl and pulse several times until the mixture is fine. Return the filling to the mixing bowl and refrigerate. (The filling is easier to work with when refrigerated.)

Chef John’s Basic Pasta Dough

Yields: 2 pounds raw pasta

Ingredients

Eggs, 8 each

oil, olive 1/2 fl oz

salt 1/2 tbl

flour, bread 12 oz

flour, semolina 12 oz

Directions

Place the eggs, oil and salt in a large mixer bowl.

Use the paddle attachment to combine.

Add one-third of the flour and stir until the mixture begins to form a soft dough. Remove the paddle attachment and attach the dough hook.

Gradually add more flour until the dough is dry and cannot absorb any more flour.

Remove the dough from the mixer, wrap it well with plastic wrap and set it aside at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes.

After the dough has rested, roll it into flat sheets by hand or with a pasta machine. Work with only a small portion at a time, keeping the remainder well covered to prevent it from drying out.

While the sheets of dough are pliable, cut them into the desired width with a chef’s knife or pasta machine. Sheets can also be used for making ravioli, as illustrated next.

Semolina flour can be substituted for all or part of the bread flour in this recipe, although it makes a stronger dough that is more difficult to work with by hand.

MEAT & SPINACH TORTELLINI EN BRODO

PREP TIME: 5 mins

COOK TIME: 25 mins

TOTAL TIME: 30 mins

YIELD: 8 SERVINGS

Meat and Spinach Tortellini en Brodo (in broth) is an Italian soup made with spinach and cheese tortellini and vegetables in a light broth.

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp butter

2 stalks of celery, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled & chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

8 cups chicken broth

3 cups water

1 small Parmigiano Reggiano Rind, optional

18 oz spinach cheese tortellini

1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

2 cups baby spinach

salt to taste

Parmigiano Reggiano, grated (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-low heat. When melted, add the celery, onion, carrot & garlic. Cover and reduce heat to low and cook for approximately 8-10 minutes until vegetables begin to soften. Add the chicken broth, water, parmesan cheese rind and increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. When broth boils, add salt (to taste), pepper and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and add tortellini. Simmer until tortellini cooks to al dente. Once cooked, remove the rind, and add the baby spinach. Stir to combine then serve with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.