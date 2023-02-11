Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!(Daddy's Dogs)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee.

Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.

“We are so excited for this partnership with Ober and Yee-Haw, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive! I’m excited to be a part of the rebirth of Ober, and am excited to bring our brand to the area!” said Sean Porter, “Big Daddy” Porter, owner and “Daddy” behind the dogs, a release stated.

The location offers the “Ober Brat,” which will be exclusive to Ober Mountain.

Daddy’s Dogs officially opened in December.

