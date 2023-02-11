Parents advocating for ABA Therapy in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents asked Knox County Schools officials to allow a therapy called Applied Behavior Analysis to help students diagnosed with autism.

A group of mothers spoke out about KCS blocking ABA therapy from being provided in classrooms at the KCS Board of Education meeting.

ABA therapy is the discipline that studies human behavior, aims to improve social behavior by implementing the fundamental technique of learning theory and builds on the principles of learning. This approach is often used to help individuals diagnosed with autism develop their communication, social and learning skills.

“ABA therapy, or applied behavioral analysis, in the classroom to an observer might look like the student has a buddy, a one-on-one buddy or teaching assistant there helping to redirect him to prevent problem behaviors before they bubble up and cause a big disruption,” said Cortney Piper, a mother of a KCS child.

Autism spectrum disorder is a condition that can make it difficult for a child to communicate with others. ASD is a spectrum, so people diagnosed with the disorder may need different types of treatment.

Piper is one of the moms who spoke at the Board of Education Meeting. Her son Aiden is in kindergarten at Sunnyview Primary School. Aiden was diagnosed with autism in March of 2022, and his doctor prescribed him ABA therapy.

Piper said KCS officials reached out to her about her son being disruptive in class.

“We heard from his teachers that his autism was creating a disruption in the classroom environment, and so I started thinking about what support he might need to have a successful experience in the kindergarten classroom,” said Piper.

She offered a solution: have his ABA therapist come to the school and be in the classrooms with him. She even offered to cover the cost herself. Her insurance covers 30 hours a week of ABA therapy for Aiden.

“It’s a systemic failure of the Knox County School systems to meet parents with resistance when they recommend implementing an approved therapy to treat their child’s disability, especially at their expense,” said Piper.

Another mother, Allison Pasterknack, spoke at the Board of Education meeting and told them how she had to pull her child out of school to be able to get the treatments he needs for his development.

“During the ‘21-22 school year, my son missed 108 days of school so that he could continue his therapy. This year we made the difficult decision to forfeit an entire day of therapy, so my son could have more days at school to access the general curriculum and be around his peers,” said Pasterknack.

Even then, her son is missing two days of school a week and is on track to have a total of 72 absences this year. These absences are excused because the school was given and accepted documents that this type of therapy is medically necessary for her son.

Piper explained how it’s more beneficial for all students and their education to be in classrooms with people who have disabilities and people without.

KCS released a statement saying:

“Knox County Schools has and will always provide any service agreed upon by an IEP team. If an IEP team agrees that a service not provided by KCS is necessary for a student to benefit from special education services, then KCS will explore providers and enter into an MOU with that organization that allows them to provide services. KCS does have behavior support services, and many students receive those services.”

One mom pointed out that while KCS says it’s willing to help, there is only one behavioral staff member to around 450 students that need the services. They have five behavioral support service staff members, and only three of them are board certified.

