Rainy and cold Sunday with mountain snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in as we head overnight with snow mixing in at times for the mountains and along the Plateau. Sunday remains unsettled with heavy rain at times with heavy mountain snow through the afternoon before slowly tapering off into the evening and overnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures slowly cool as we head into the overnight as rain begins to overspread the region mainly after midnight. For areas 3,000 feet and above it will be a mix of rain and snow. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at midnight for the Great Smoky Mountains where 2-6 inches are possible with a few higher totals at the highest peaks. For the rest of us it will be a cold miserable rain to start off the day with temperatures in the up[per 30s to near 40.

Rain continues through the afternoon with some wet snowflakes mixing in from time to time, but no impacts are expected across the lower elevations as temperatures remain above freezing. Highs Sunday will be early in the morning as temperatures really don’t move a lot thanks to the clouds and rain with most areas in the upper 30s to near 40 for the afternoon. Conditions will improve as we head into the overnight as the system pulls away.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler stretch of weather is short lived as temperatures are heading back above average for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound nicely into the middle and upper 50s through early week. Much like last week we warm into the lower and middle 60s on Wednesday and Thursday as our next cold front approaches bringing showers and a few storms.

The best chance of rain moves in as we head Wednesday into Thursday as the front passes before we cool down once more into next weekend, but keep things on the drier side.

Unsettled end to the weekend with more rain by mid-week (WVLT)

