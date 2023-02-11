Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins himself.

The 1st annual Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Benefit Ride will take place on Saturday, April 8, beginning at the Food City off Highway 72 in Loudon. Staging will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the ride will end at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson approximately two hours later.

Instead of charging those to participate, the sheriff’s office asked for donations, which will go to the LCSO K-9 Unit.

Officials said jeeps, cars and trucks were welcome to join the memorial ride.

Memorial ride t-shirts can be preordered for $25 here. Proceeds from shirt sales will also be donated to the sheriff’s office.

Those with questions can email lcsok9memorial@gmail.com.

