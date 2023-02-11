Vols look for big bounce back, host Mizzou Saturday

University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee is back inside Thompson-Boling Arena tonight, taking on Missouri at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee (19-5, 8-3 SEC) fell on the road at the buzzer Wednesday at Vanderbilt, 66-65. The Vols had four double-figure scorers in the loss, led by Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key, who had 14 apiece. Key’s 14 points were his career-high against an SEC opponent, while Vescovi’s four threes were tied for his most in SEC play this season.

Tonight’s game marks Missouri’s first trip to Thompson-Boling Arena since Jan. 23, 2021, and its first game in Knoxville in front of a non-reduced capacity crowd since Feb. 5, 2019.

Tennessee has won five of its last six against the Tigers, with the 2021 game in Knoxville being Missouri’s lone win during that span.

The Vols occupy the No. 3 spot in the NCAA’s NET ratings after holding steady at No. 2 from Jan. 3 through Feb. 8.• Tennessee has two wins over teams with a current top-10 NET rating—No. 9 Texas and No. 10 Kansas. UT is one of only seven teams in the country that can claim that.

Tennessee has played 59 games since the last time it suffered back-to-back losses.

Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC) has won four of its past five games, including a 78-61 home win over No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. The Tigers’ lone loss during that stretch came last Saturday at Mississippi State, 63-52.

Up next, Tennessee is home for a second consecutive game, taking on No. 3 Alabama on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

