A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a cold rain across the area with temperatures very close to 40 degrees and widespread rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For our Sunday, we’ll see these batches of light to moderate rain continue to rotate through. Some areas like across the plateau and our northern most communities will see a light mixing occur. For much of the valley just expect a cold rain. It is a First Alert Weather Day because of how inconvenient the rain will make any travel plans on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Great Smoky Mountains as we’ll see accumulating snow up to 6″ in areas that are above 3,000 ft.

We’ll see between a half inch to close to an inch of rain once this is done later on today.

The rain will start to pull away on Sunday afternoon and by the late evening hours it should all be moved over into the Carolinas’.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Monday to a cold start with more sunshine around. The sun will help us warm-up quickly into the mid 50s for the most of us.

The sunshine doesn’t last long as we build the clouds back in for Tuesday and that leads to scattered rain showers on Wednesday.

As the rain moves in we warm into the 60s through the middle part of the week. Thursdays rain comes with some scattered storms as well.

While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the afternoon. (WVLT)

