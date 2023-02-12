Knox County middle school students win science competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, L&N STEM Academy hosted a science competition for dozens of middle school students from across Knox County.

Jimm Allen, principal at L&N STEM Academy, said the event is perfect for kids interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

“These are some of the top-tier kids in Knox County Middle Schools,” Allen said.

The students were split into two teams and had 30 minutes to solve ciphers and puzzles in breakout rooms, which were similar to escape rooms. One team pretended to be the NASA mission control room, and the other team pretended to be stranded on Mars. The teams worked together to solve as many puzzles as possible.

Cedar Bluff Middle School students pose with L&N STEM Academy principal Jimm Allen on Saturday after winning first place at the science competition. (Richard Mason)

Max Maben, a student at Cedar Bluff Middle School, said he and his team had their eyes on the prize.

“We want to win because winners are cool, and winners are good, and I like to be a winner,” Maben said.

The first-place winner of the competition gets $500 in school supplies and all the schools that participate would get a gift card for a pizza party.

“They’re putting their heart into it, these middle school kids. They want to win, and I love that,” Allen said.

Maben and his team won first place.

