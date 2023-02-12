Knoxville Baptist church celebrates 114th anniversary

Lincoln Park Baptist Church in Knoxville is celebrating its 114th anniversary serving the community.
Members of the Lincoln Park Baptist Church pose in the 1950s.
By Richard Mason
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Lincoln Park Baptist Church in Knoxville celebrated its 114th anniversary.

Gwen McCarter, a member of the church since 1939, explained why it remained in the community for more than a century.

“This church wouldn’t have existed for 114 years if it hadn’t been that it was God’s will for it to continue and just shows how faithful he is,” McCarter said.

Pastor Trey Black preaches to a congregation at Lincoln Park Baptist Church on Sunday for its...
Pastor Trey Black preaches to a congregation at Lincoln Park Baptist Church on Sunday for its 114th anniversary.(Richard Mason)

Since 1909, 18 different pastors have preached and led the church in worship.

Trey Black, senior pastor at Lincoln Park Baptist Church, explained how special the anniversary is for him.

“It’s an honor to be a part of that 114 years and just lord willing it will continue to grow,” Black said.

You can learn more about Lincoln Baptist Church here.

