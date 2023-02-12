Lady Vols look for season sweep over Vanderbilt on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC), which is receiving votes in both polls, welcomes Vanderbilt (11-14, 2-9 SEC) to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday in the Lady Vols’ annual Play4Kay game.

This will mark the 88th meeting of the in-state rivalry, with UT leading the series, 77-10, after winning the programs’ first tilt this season, 84-71, at Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 8.

The Lady Vols enter the contest residing in third place in the SEC standings, while the Commodores are tied for 12th with Kentucky.

Tennessee looks to bounce back after dropping a 91-90 double overtime heartbreaker at Mississippi State on Feb. 6 in which Rickea Jackson (28/11) and Jillian Hollingshead (18/12) produced points/rebounds double-doubles.

Vanderbilt hosted Arkansas on Thursday night, and the Commodores picked up their second SEC win of the campaign, taking down the Razorbacks, 78-70, behind four players scoring in double figures and three playing all 40 minutes of the contest.

