Loved ones of missing Breathitt County woman host balloon release for her birthday

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The search for one Breathitt County woman is still ongoing after she went missing following last year’s historic flood, but on Sunday, her loved ones gathered to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Vanessa Baker, of Breathitt County, was declared dead by law enforcement earlier this year. Baker would have turned 61 on Monday, February 13.

In celebration of Baker’s birthday, her friends and family gathered at the River Caney Ballfield to release 61 balloons in her honor.

“We’re sending her balloons today so she will have them on her birthday in Heaven,” said Baker’s sister-in-law, Jenny Baker.

Baker’s family said regardless of how many birthdays pass, they are continuing to search for her, but are seeking more help in their efforts.

“I’ve got an excavator up there and I’m digging it up as much as I can dig,” said Baker’s husband, Farmer Baker. “You know, I’m disabled, I can’t stand much, but I’ll stand it till I find her.”

