Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash

A 60-year-old man was cited for reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance and driving the wrong way on a one-way street after the crash.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An off-duty Knoxville Police Department officer and multiple others were injured in a crash near Blount County Saturday night.

KPD officials said the multi-car crash occurred on I-140 West around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11. An investigation revealed that a car was traveling eastbound on I-140 West, causing a collision, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in multiple individuals suffering injuries of various severity. Erland said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

An off-duty KPD officer suffered a broken arm among other injuries in the wreck, Erland released. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but had been released as of Sunday afternoon. The officer is now at home recovering, Erland said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 60-year-old man, was “unable to provide a statement on scene due to injury,” but Erland said there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment.

The man was cited for reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to Erland.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
The standoff lasted almost two hours, according to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
Protesters gathered at a drag show in Amarillo.
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
A Gatlinburg homeowner will have his home on the big screen during the Super Bowl after two...
Gatlinburg black bears to make Super Bowl commercial appearance

Latest News

While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
First Alert Weather Sunday
First Alert Weather Sunday
Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police...
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
Lady Vols look for season sweep over Vanderbilt on Sunday