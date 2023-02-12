Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An off-duty Knoxville Police Department officer and multiple others were injured in a crash near Blount County Saturday night.

KPD officials said the multi-car crash occurred on I-140 West around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 11. An investigation revealed that a car was traveling eastbound on I-140 West, causing a collision, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in multiple individuals suffering injuries of various severity. Erland said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

An off-duty KPD officer suffered a broken arm among other injuries in the wreck, Erland released. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but had been released as of Sunday afternoon. The officer is now at home recovering, Erland said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 60-year-old man, was “unable to provide a statement on scene due to injury,” but Erland said there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment.

The man was cited for reckless endangerment, no proof of insurance, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to Erland.

