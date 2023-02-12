Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed for snow, ice

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed on Saturday due to snow and ice.

GSMNP officials announced Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, NC, Little River Road from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to Townsend Wye and Cherokee Orchard Road were all temporarily closed.

US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC is temporarily closed due to snow/ice. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) February 11, 2023

