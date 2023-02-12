Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed for snow, ice

Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road and more roads are closed due to upcoming winter weather.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed on Saturday due to snow and ice.

Previous coverage: Rainy and cold Sunday with mountain snow

GSMNP officials announced Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, NC, Little River Road from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to Townsend Wye and Cherokee Orchard Road were all temporarily closed.

