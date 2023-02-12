Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed for snow, ice
Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road and more roads are closed due to upcoming winter weather.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed on Saturday due to snow and ice.
GSMNP officials announced Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, NC, Little River Road from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to Townsend Wye and Cherokee Orchard Road were all temporarily closed.
