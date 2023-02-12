Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather will settle in as we head overnight and into Monday with sunshine returning as well as pleasant temperatures for the afternoon. The quiet pattern doesn’t last long as rain makes a return for Tuesday evening with a chance of scattered showers and storms continuing through the middle of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to clear into the overnight and that will allow temperatures to cool quickly overnight back into the upper 20s and lower 30s to start Monday morning. Grab the jacket as you head out to the bus stop and off to work, but don’t forget the sunglasses as well as sunshine will be abundant to start the week with a quiet pattern moving in.

Monday with feature more sunshine with a few passing clouds from time to time, but the afternoon will be perfect to get out and enjoy. Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph and couple that with sunshine will help to boost highs into the upper 50s. Make sure to enjoy the nice weather now as changes aren’t far away with rain chances quickly returning for Tuesday and sticking around for the middle of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers return late in the day Tuesday and into the overnight and will remain mostly on the light side. Temperatures remain above average for the afternoon with upper 50s Tuesday and slowly climbing back into the lower and middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have to keep a watch on a few storms making their way in for Thursday afternoon.

A few of those storms could be on the stronger side and will be worth watching, but for now enjoy the nice weather ahead on Monday.

Quiet for Monday, turning rainy as we head into the middle of the week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.