Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th anniversary, in London, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023. The centre supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.(Toby Melville/Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.’’

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before - last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Knoxville native, Manning graduated from UT in 1950 before serving in the athletic department...
Gus Manning: Vol For Life
Gus Manning
Vols legend Gus Manning dies at 99
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies