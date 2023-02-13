City of Knoxville showcases riverfront development updates

Knoxville hosts public forum asking for people’s opinions on riverfront developments
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville asked for public input in its ongoing riverfront development.

On Monday, the city hosted a public forum, where the city showcased renderings of what a lot of the riverfront projects will look like. They wanted input from the public too.

One of the projects is the pedestrian bridge that would connect the University of Tennessee campus with South Knoxville. The city also displayed renderings of parking spaces, stores and restaurants. They also had prompts set up, asking people what concerns they have and what they want to see more of.

“We’re excited to have this event and get people out and share information,” said Rebekah Jane Justice, Deputy Economic & Community Development Officer for the City of Knoxville. “Share information to answer people’s questions and also have them ask new questions, and find out the answers. And also to get excited about where Knoxville is heading.”

The pedestrian bridge is part of a bigger-picture waterfront project that has been going on for years. It will include a wilderness park and streetscape updates. City officials said more than $450 million have been invested in the waterfront project so far, and they’re expecting more.

