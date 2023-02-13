Claiborne County 911 lines down

All 911 lines are down in Claiborne County, according to dispatch officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider.

The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch.

Claiborne County officials said the problem is with the phone provider, and they are working on repairing it.

Tazewell Police Department officials said that if someone dials 911 in Tazewell or New Tazewell from a landline, they will likely hear an “all circuits are busy” message.

Cell phones, however, would work best, according to police officials.

Update on Phone outage..currently all 911 phone lines are still down including the admin lines. We have rerouted the 911...

Posted by Claiborne County 911 on Sunday, February 12, 2023

