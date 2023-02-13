Dense fog starts the day, more sunshine ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dense fog is spreading out for a brief First Alert Weather morning, but that’s because of a clear sky that we can enjoy for the day ahead. We’re tracking rain to return with a showers midweek, then a gusty line of rain and storms from a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With a clear sky, after all that rain, dense fog is spread out across most of East Tennessee. (You can see the latest visibility map on WVLT News and in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.) Now, it is a freezing fog, which can create a glaze of ice on cold surfaces, like porch steps or your car that sat out overnight, and even patches of ice in parking lots. We’re starting the day around 30 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, sunshine filled day. It’s also warmer again, with a high of 57 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average. There is a good breeze today, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight stays clear, with stray patches of fog, and frost developing. We’ll drop to around 32 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Tuesday, along with more warmth. We’ll top out around 61 degrees, with a mostly cloudy afternoon, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers and breezy conditions return Tuesday night into the early morning Wednesday. This warm front brings us to the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but Thursday is when a cold front’s rain and gusty storms move through.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, it’s chilly again Friday into the weekend, but at least we’ll see more sunshine. Temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday, as we see another front just beyond the 8-day forecast.

