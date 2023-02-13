‘Hope on the other side of the box’ | Founder speaks on importance of new Knoxville Baby Box

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department’s Station #17 is the next recipient of a Safe Haven Baby Box, the first box in Tennessee.

Previous coverage: First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

“There is hope on the other side of that wall. On the other side of that baby box. There is hope for both mom and for baby,” said Safe Haven Baby Box founder and CEO Monica Kelsey.

The box will allow mothers to safely surrender their newborns anonymously. Tennessee has been a Safe Haven Law state since 2001, which means mothers are allowed to surrender babies within two weeks of birth to a hospital or fire department without the fear of being prosecuted.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed on the outside of fire stations. When the mother opens the outside door of the box, 911 is immediately dispatched. The box locks after the door is shut. On average, the baby is in the arms of a first responder within two minutes.

The box is about protecting newborns. In January, a newborn baby was left in a Jackson, Tenn. dumpster. In March 2020, a newborn with the umbilical cord still attached was left in Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge. That baby is still unidentified.

Previous coverage: Jackson police discover baby in dumpster

“Those are the cases that we target. We don’t want these babies ending up in dumpsters and trash cans. We want them ending up in our box where they can safely and legally get surrendered. Their life goes on, and their parent’s life goes on,” said Kelsey.

The box is set to open on Friday, Feb. 17.

