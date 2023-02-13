How Knoxville residents can get free cake to celebrate Oreo’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of Oreo’s 111th birthday, one Knoxville bakery is giving away free mini bundt cakes to residents in March.

Nothing Bundt Cakes teamed up with “America’s favorite cookie” to create the Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, which will be available at bakeries across the nation until March 26 or while supplies last.

The cake consists of the company’s classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and crowned with cream cheese frosting.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

In honor of the birthday celebration, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a number of giveaways. On Monday, March 6, at 1:11 p.m., the first 111 guests at each bakery will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundlet, which is an individually packaged miniature cake.

More info can be found on Nothing Bundt Cake’s website here.

