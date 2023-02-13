How Knoxville residents can get free cake to celebrate Oreo’s birthday

In honor of the birthday celebration, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a number of giveaways.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO® Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, available beginning Monday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, March 26, at all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries while supplies last.(Nothing Bundt Cakes)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of Oreo’s 111th birthday, one Knoxville bakery is giving away free mini bundt cakes to residents in March.

Nothing Bundt Cakes teamed up with “America’s favorite cookie” to create the Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, which will be available at bakeries across the nation until March 26 or while supplies last.

The cake consists of the company’s classic white cake baked with Oreo cookie pieces and crowned with cream cheese frosting.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

In honor of the birthday celebration, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a number of giveaways. On Monday, March 6, at 1:11 p.m., the first 111 guests at each bakery will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundlet, which is an individually packaged miniature cake.

More info can be found on Nothing Bundt Cake’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

Latest News

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Jonathan Skrmetti
Tennessee AG condemns ‘anti-Catholic’ FBI memo
A new bill filed in the General Assembly aims to hold dog owners accountable if they are...
State rep. proposes bill to hold owners of dogs involved in attacks accountable
Knoxville Pride Festival
Knox Pride to host ‘Enough is Enough’ protest against anti-trans bill