Kentucky hopes to make progress within national opioid crisis

KENTUCKY MAKING PROGRESS WITHIN NATIONAL OPIOD CRISIS
By Julia Sandor
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, 2,250 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose, that’s a 14.5% increase from 2020.

Fentanyl was found in more than 72% of those deaths, according to a report by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

White House Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta is a physician from West Virginia, the state that had the highest rate of overdose deaths in the country.

In 2020, Kentucky had the second highest rate for overdose deaths.

Dr. Gupta said, one way to stop these numbers from growing is to get treatment services into jails and prisons.

“We know when that happens, death goes down significantly and tremendously,” Dr. Gupta said.

He said upon release, they see people continue treatment and get employed, which is a part of a larger effort to ensure everyone gets a chance at treatment across the country.

First, he said they need to crack down on people who are trafficking drugs. He said often times, these people use loopholes and then take advantage of those who are vulnerable.

Dr. Gupta said he recently met with Kentucky officials in Washington, D.C. to talk about ways to prevent these overdose tragedies from happening as often as they do.

“You have some of the leaders who are actually looking to figure out how to take evidence and use it to save lives.” Dr. Gupta said. “I think having Naloxone or Narcan, available at any and every place, literally treating it like a deliberator or smoke alarm, is a good strategy.”

He said Kentucky is a leader in making these changes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Knoxville native, Manning graduated from UT in 1950 before serving in the athletic department...
Gus Manning: Vol For Life
Gus Manning
Vols legend Gus Manning dies at 99
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we’ll see a few showers to another front with rain and...
Sunny for now, increasing clouds to late week downpours
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County