Knox Pride to host ‘Enough is Enough’ protest against anti-trans bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Equality Council, along with Knox Pride, OUTReach, ChangeTN and Indivisible TN are gathering in Krutch Park at 5 p.m. Monday to protest an anti-trans senate bill.

The bill, SB1, was sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, and Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, in the House and would prohibit healthcare providers from performing gender-confirming procedures on minors, even with parental approval. Those procedures can range from gender confirmation surgery to prescribed drugs.

The purpose of the protest, according to Knox Pride, is to educate people about the trans community. Additionally, Knox Pride representatives will be walking people through the process of contacting their legislators to voice their opinions on the bill.

“While these bills were in committee, we engaged folks to call committee member’s offices, many of these offices would say they only can help those in their district, despite committees serving the entire state. Those efforts to ignore calls didn’t stop us from holding them accountable. However, as we have continued to be ignored and subjected to gaslighting, the next step was to return to the roots of the LGBTQIA+ movement, which means we take to the streets,” said J. Nathan Higdon, CFO of Knox Pride, “We’ve petitioned them and petitioned them, so organizations will begin to peacefully rally across the state over the coming days. Enough is enough. The rally will be educational and follow with a call to action for more pressure on Nashville.”

The bill would have legal ramifications if passed. It would:

Create a private right of action allowing the patient or parents of the patient to sue should they become injured during the procedure;

Allow a child to bring a civil cause of action against a parent who consented to the procedure;

Allow courts to impose a $25,000 penalty per violation;

Require the Tennessee attorney general to create a process for reporting violations;

Allow the state attorney general to bring an action against a healthcare provider who performed the procedure within 20 years of the violation

In a news release, Lamberth said that interfering with reproductive organs is immoral.

“Interfering or destroying the healthy, normal reproductive organs of a child for the purpose of altering their appearance is profoundly unethical and morally wrong,” Lamberth said. “Through the passage of [this bill], Tennessee will protect vulnerable children who cannot give informed consent for adult decisions they aren’t ready for.”

Johnson added that the bill was about protecting children.

“Under no circumstances should minors be allowed to undergo irreversible elective procedures to mutilate body parts and intentionally harm their reproductive systems,” Johnson said in his own news release. “This practice comes with lifelong health complications that children are not capable of understanding.”

The morality and ethics of gender confirmation treatment has been a hot-button issue in Tennessee for years. Recently, state leaders have taken stances against drag performances, saying they are inappropriate for children who might attend.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, however, has released statements supporting gender-affirming care for children, saying young people grow up healthier when they are supported.

“We know that family and community support are essential for any child’s healthy development, and children who are gender-diverse are no different,” said Jason Rafferty, MD, MPH, Ed, FAAP. “What is most important is for a parent to listen, respect and support their child’s self-expressed identity. This encourages open conversations that may be difficult but key to the child’s mental health and the family’s resilience and wellbeing.”

According to the AAP, 56% of children and minors who identify as transgender reported considering suicide, and 31% reported previous attempts. Conversely, 20% of cisgender minors reported suicidal thoughts and 11% reported attempts. Doctors with the AAP contributed this statistic to the lack of emotional support transgender minors receive.

“We encourage families, schools and communities to value every child for who they are in the present, even at a young age,” said Cora Breuner, MD, FAAP, the chairperson for the AAP Committee on Adolescence. “As pediatricians and parents, we also appreciate how challenging, and at times confusing, it can be for family members to realize their child’s experience and feelings.”

SB1 does include an exception for children born with chromosomal anomalies or congenital defects. The Senate is set to vote at 5 p.m. EST.

