Lt. Governor McNally recovering from heart surgery

The veteran lawmaker reported an irregular heartbeat on Thursday night and checked into Vanderbilt.
The veteran lawmaker reported an irregular heartbeat on Thursday night and checked into Vanderbilt.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee’s longest-sitting politicians is recovering in the hospital following emergency heart surgery on Friday.

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally reported symptoms of an irregular heartbeat last Thursday night and checked himself into Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was seen on the Senate floor Thursday morning, looking a little unstable before the session began.

The veteran politician of 45 years announced he had successful surgery to install a pacemaker on Friday and he was recovering and resting.

Lt. Governor McNally hospitalized with heart issues

Lt. Governor McNally hinted at plans to return to his duties in the state legislature as soon as he was medically able.

The 79-year-old resident of East Tennessee began his political career in 1978 when he ran for the Tennessee House of Representatives and went on to serve four terms before joining the state Senate, where he became chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Daddy's Dogs heads to East Tennessee!
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee

Latest News

Yassin Terou
Yassin’s Falafel House owner heads overseas to help those in Turkey, Syria after earthquakes
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are on the scene of...
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we’ll see a few showers to another front with rain and...
Dense fog starts the day, more sunshine ahead