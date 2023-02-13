NICU nurses create special Valentine’s Day photoshoot for newborns

Saint Francis Hospital newborns had a special Valentine's Day photoshot with festive backdrops and props.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, NICU nurses created a festive Valentine’s Day backdrop and chose props to show off their newborns.

Parents were thrilled to treat their infants to a special photoshoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Easter,” she added.

