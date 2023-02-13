NICU nurses create special Valentine’s Day photoshoot for newborns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, NICU nurses created a festive Valentine’s Day backdrop and chose props to show off their newborns.

Parents were thrilled to treat their infants to a special photoshoot.

Autoplay Caption

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot. “We do something similar for other holidays, such as Easter,” she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.