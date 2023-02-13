Smokey Mountain Smelter’s Superfund site beings clean up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Environmental Protection Agency is set to start working this month on the final phase of the cleanup of a contaminated former industrial site in South Knoxville.

The EPA was in Knoxville today for a public meeting to tell the people living in the area the next steps in its cleanup of the Smokey Mountain Smelters Superfund site in South Knox. The meeting was from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Knoxville Community Center.

Smokey Mountain Smelters is located at 1508 Maryville Pike. From the 1920s to the 1960s, the site housed different agricultural chemical and fertilizer companies.

Beginning in 1979, Rotary Furnace Inc., also known as Smokey Mountain Smelters, operated out of it until the site was abandoned in 1994. The operators used to recover aluminum by melting down different metals.

Crews are able to start the cleanup now because of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which is paying for the cleanup.

Local and state officials began focusing on the operation in the 80s, according to the EPA. The site has been used as a landfill for years even after Tennessee’s Division of Solid Waste Management told Smokey Mountain Smelters the site was not suitable as an industrial landfill.

During the same time, Knox County’s Air Pollution Control Department cited the company for multiple air quality violations, and people living in the area also filed complaints.

Sammy Carpenter has lived in the same house located next to the site for 63 years, his whole life. He said he knew about the hazardous chemicals, but a lot of his neighbors did not. He is worried about the lasting effects of the contamination.

“There used to be a pond down there they called it the acid pond, and you couldn’t get around that because it was polluted and toxic and all the groundwater and stuff would go that way into the streams. The streams run into the rivers down here so, it’s bad and I’m glad they’re cleaning it up because we drink water out of the rivers,” said Carpenter.

The operators ended up leaving “hazardous materials” above and below the ground at the site before abandoning it, according to TDEC officials.

In 2010, the EPA put the site on the Superfund’s National Priorities List due to contaminated surface water, sediment and soil.

“Superfund” was an act created by Congress in 1980 to regulate cleanups of contaminated sites that have popped up over the year as we learn more about environmental safety and implement stricter regulations.

The Superfund program forced companies or parties responsible for contamination to do the cleanup or pay the government to do it for them. If the responsible party no longer exists, such as a dissolved business, the EPA is given the proper funds and the authority to clean up the site.

Peter Johnson, Remedial Project Manager with the EPA, said this site was an issue that needed to be fixed. “Complaints about ammonia and the smell of ammonia and when they did some sampling the EPA and TDEC actually collected samples on-site through the 90s and early 2000s, ammonia was detected in the air,” said Johnson.

The cleanup work consisted of removing materials, capping certain wastes with a temporary cap, repairing fencing and demolishing buildings.

The contamination was mostly on-site and under control. The groundwater contamination has been stabilized as well. Johnson said, however, some people may have been exposed at their own risk.

“Years ago, there was a hole in the fence, and there were trespassers on the property so certainly people that did come and were on the property could’ve been exposed to some of the contamination,” said Johnson.

The EPA said there will be increased traffic from heavy equipment in the area while they’re cleaning up, and the contractors on-site will be responsible for keeping the noise and dust pollution to a minimum.

The cleanup will be in four phases starting this month and ending around November.

