TBI issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man from Sevierville

Carl Palmer, 74, has a condition that could impair his ability to get home safely.
Carl Palmer, 74
Carl Palmer, 74(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man missing out of Sevierville.

Carl Palmer, 74, has a condition that could impair his ability to get home safely.

Palmer may be traveling in a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger side window with a Tennessee tag 036-BGBH.

Anyone with information about where Palmer might be is urged to call the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Off-duty Knoxville police officer, others injured in wrong-way crash
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
While most of us see rain, it’s a rain and snow mix that will be with some as we move into the...
A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few
Derek Logan Blalock, 23
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky

Latest News

Smokey Mountain Smelter’s Superfund site beings clean up
Smokey Mountain Smelter’s Superfund site beings clean up
‘Hope on the other side of the box’ | Founder speaks on importance of new Knoxville Baby Box
The East Tennessee Equality Council, along with Knox Pride, OUTReach, ChangeTN and Indivisible...
Knox Pride to host ‘Enough is Enough’ protest against anti-trans bill
Knoxville hosts public forum asking for people’s opinions on riverfront developments
City of Knoxville showcases riverfront development updates