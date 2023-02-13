TBI issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man from Sevierville
Carl Palmer, 74, has a condition that could impair his ability to get home safely.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man missing out of Sevierville.
Palmer may be traveling in a green Ford Taurus with a missing passenger side window with a Tennessee tag 036-BGBH.
Anyone with information about where Palmer might be is urged to call the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
