Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers dropped in the AP Top 25 Monday after losing in back-to-back games. The Vols are now No. 10, falling four from No. 6.

Tennessee fell to in-state rival Vanderbilt at the buzzer on the road Wednesday night, 66-65. With Vanderbilt trailing by two points with 4.8 seconds remaining, the Commodores inbounded the ball near midcourt. Ezra Manjon drove toward the basket and kicked out to an open Tyrin Lawrence in the corner, who hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give Vanderbilt the one-point win.

On Saturday, the Vols mounted a 17-point second-half comeback and had the lead for the final third of the second half against Missouri. However, in a similar fashion, DeAndre Gholston chucked up a 3-point shot from just inside the half-court line that found the bottom of the net with 0.0 remaining on the clock, giving Missouri a one-point victory.

The two losses marked the first time Tennessee fell in back-to-back games since the 2020-21 season.

Afterward, the Vols sent a message to Vol Nation, asking them to stick with the team after the last couple of weeks.

we know. It's been a weird couple weeks



sports really do be like that sometimes



But last night's second-half effort, THAT was Tennessee Basketball



and the second-half TBA atmosphere, THAT was what VolNation is all about



So stick with us. Keep showing up. We'll meet you there pic.twitter.com/8JnYZIP5H8 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 12, 2023

Tennessee is now 19-6 ahead of its game against Alabama, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tip off is slated for 7:00 p.m.

