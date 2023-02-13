Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll bring in more clouds for your Valentine’s Day. A few spotty showers are possible before a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue tonight with some patchy fog and frost. We’ll drop to around 32 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’ll start out with the sunshine for your Valentine’s Day, but the clouds increase by the afternoon. Highs will get near 63 with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers and breezy conditions return Tuesday night into the early morning Wednesday. This warm front brings us to the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday, but Thursday is when a cold front’s rain and gusty storms move through.

With more than 2 inches of rain for much of rain, a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect Thursday. Now, the morning comes with a batch of rain and storms, but the main line moves through for the evening commute and we’ll monitor and potential for lingering high water for Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, it’s chilly again Friday into the weekend, but at least we’ll see more sunshine. Temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday as we track another front by the end of the 8-day planner.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

