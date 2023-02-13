Vols legend Gus Manning dies at 99

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vols legend Gus Manning, who served the university’s athletic department in many roles, has died at 99.

A Knoxville native, Manning graduated from UT in 1950 before serving in the athletic department for almost 50 years. He worked as sports information director, business manager and senior associate athletic director.

In addition to serving the UT athletics department, Manning also served in the Marine Corps during World War II. Rhiannon Potkey said in a Torchbearer piece about him “he did everything, and he did everything well.”

Before retiring in 2000, Manning worked with 11 football coaches an eight athletic directors.

In 1989, Manning was named Business Manager of the Year by the College Athletic Business Managers Association. In 1994, Manning was honored with a spot in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

