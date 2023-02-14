5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Liu Gabriel Huerta
Liu Gabriel Huerta(Madisonville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Deadly Sweetwater Shooting

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

MCSO officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but MCSO officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but MCSO officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

MPD officials said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is Hispanic and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Anyone with information about Huerta or his whereabouts is urged to call Monroe County dispatch at 423-4420-4357.

This is a developing story.

