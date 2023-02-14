5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting

Deadly Sweetwater Shooting LIVE: One suspect is in custody after five people were shot, including a child, in a deadly shooting. https://bit.ly/40XChEw Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

MCSO officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but MCSO officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but MCSO officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

MPD officials said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is Hispanic and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Anyone with information about Huerta or his whereabouts is urged to call Monroe County dispatch at 423-4420-4357.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION Multiple agencies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred this afternoon in the... Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.