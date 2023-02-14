The Chicks coming to Knoxville

The Chicks World Tour 2023 is making a stop in Knoxville with special guest Wild Rivers.
The Chicks
The Chicks(Kim Maguire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chicks World Tour 2023 is making a stop in Knoxville with special guest Wild Rivers.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date tour will kick off this summer in Norway with stops throughout Europe before heading back to the states. Along with a Nashville stop, The Chicks will be in Knoxville on July 29 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Grammy-winning country band is known for supporting causes that empower women, like HeadCount, #BEforlove and Planned Parenthood.

“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!” said The Chicks themselves.

Tickers go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in picking up tickets can do so here.

