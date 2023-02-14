Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County Jail inmate was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday after he attempted to escape, according to Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball.

Michael Smith, 33, was in Sessions Court with six other inmates, according to a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Smith got up from the bench “numerous times” to get a tissue. At around 12:00 p.m., Smith walked to grab another tissue and jumped out the open window.

The incident report said he fell two stories and landed on his back. Smith got up and started to run but stopped when he saw a sergeant, according to the report.

Smith was originally transported to Newport Medical Center but was then airlifted to Lifestar to UTMC.

Ball said the inmate had no serious injuries.

