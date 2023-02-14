Fired Knoxville police officer reinstated following dispute request

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lt. Michael Earlywine has been reinstated at the Knoxville Police Department after being fired over allegedly lying about racist behavior at the department.

Earlywine was fired on July 18, 2022 after an internal investigation determined that he had lied to investigators about his part in creating a hostile working environment through racist behavior. In his request for review, Earlywine stated that he had not lied, but had instead answered questions as best he could, according to his memory.

Previous Coverage: Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

Specifically, during the investigation, officials said that Earlywine was aware that comments made by some of his peers, many of whom were also fired, were racist, but never confirmed that detail in his interviews. In the request, Earlywine said that he did not know that Broome had made racist comments, specifically when he told another Black officer, “you should know something about being on a slave ship, shouldn’t you?” and “yeah, that’s just like you all asking for reparations; I think it’s stupid.”

Previous Coverage: Knoxville police chief fires lieutenant, suspends captain following investigation into racist behavior

Communications Manager Scott Erland confirmed to WVLT News that a civil service hearing officer had overturned Earlywine’s termination, providing a statement from KPD Chief Paul Noel. In the statement, Noel said he stands by his decision.

The incident at the center of this appeal dates back to 2020 and had been dragging on for well over two years without any resolution by the time I was appointed as Chief of Police. The internal investigation was also conducted and completed before my tenure as Chief, and I had to make a decision based solely on the findings of that investigation. I stand by my decision and the reasoning that guided my decision.

Going forward, Noel said, the department will continue to improve, adding to the statement “We will move forward, and this will not deter our efforts to continue to improve our department.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.