Gatlinburg to host 2nd Annual Pancake Week

In honor of the week, restaurants across the city will be showcasing their unique flapjacks.
Flapjack's Pancake Cabin in Tennessee.
Flapjack's Pancake Cabin in Tennessee.(City of Gatlinburg)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the Gatlinburg community is used to serving stacks of flapjacks as tall as the Great Smoky Mountains every day, the traditional breakfast will be celebrated for an entire week.

The city will host the 2nd Annual Gatlinburg Pancake Week from Feb. 26 to March 4, which will be aimed at highlighting the breakfast staple.

But why flapjacks? City officials explained that pancakes had a rich history in Tennessee. When logging camps flourished in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, lumberjacks would fill up on hearty flapjacks ahead of a hard day’s work.

However, when the logging business came to a close in the 1930s, visitors still came to East Tennessee for the “humble pancake,” which quickly became a staple.

Interestingly, since the stacks were so popular, The Pancake Pantry opened a breakfast restaurant dedicated to the dish, which marked the first in the state of Tennessee.

In honor of the week, restaurants across the city will be showcasing their unique flapjacks.

“From bear-shaped stacks to Caribbean inspired fare, pancake milkshakes to lattes, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to try each business’s unique take on the Gatlinburg breakfast staple,” city officials said.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

  • Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin (All 3 locations)
  • Pancake Pantry
  • Crockett’s Breakfast
  • Camp Little
  • House of Pancakes
  • Log Cabin
  • Pancake House
  • Maddi Mae’s Café & Creamery

Promotional items will be given away at participating restaurants throughout the week.

“Loosen up your belt and join us on the journey,” a city spokesperson said.

Learn more at the Gatlinburg Pancake Week website here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Person dies after train crash in Blount County, officials say
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

The Chicks
The Chicks coming to Knoxville
Thompson-Boling Arena
TBA will be checkered for the Tennessee-Alabama basketball game
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
Officials give an update on the Michigan State University Shooting
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the heavy rain from a cold front, warranting a First...
Increasing clouds, winds, and warmth ahead of a heavy downpours and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day