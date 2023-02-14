Gatlinburg to host 2nd Annual Pancake Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the Gatlinburg community is used to serving stacks of flapjacks as tall as the Great Smoky Mountains every day, the traditional breakfast will be celebrated for an entire week.

The city will host the 2nd Annual Gatlinburg Pancake Week from Feb. 26 to March 4, which will be aimed at highlighting the breakfast staple.

But why flapjacks? City officials explained that pancakes had a rich history in Tennessee. When logging camps flourished in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, lumberjacks would fill up on hearty flapjacks ahead of a hard day’s work.

However, when the logging business came to a close in the 1930s, visitors still came to East Tennessee for the “humble pancake,” which quickly became a staple.

Interestingly, since the stacks were so popular, The Pancake Pantry opened a breakfast restaurant dedicated to the dish, which marked the first in the state of Tennessee.

In honor of the week, restaurants across the city will be showcasing their unique flapjacks.

“From bear-shaped stacks to Caribbean inspired fare, pancake milkshakes to lattes, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to try each business’s unique take on the Gatlinburg breakfast staple,” city officials said.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin (All 3 locations)

Pancake Pantry

Crockett’s Breakfast

Camp Little

House of Pancakes

Log Cabin

Pancake House

Maddi Mae’s Café & Creamery

Promotional items will be given away at participating restaurants throughout the week.

“Loosen up your belt and join us on the journey,” a city spokesperson said.

Learn more at the Gatlinburg Pancake Week website here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.