Gusty winds and warm air arrive before the cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking gusty winds and heavy rain with Thursday’s First Alert.
Breezy Wednesday
Breezy Wednesday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds increase with the warm front arriving Wednesday. We’ll stay mild before the cold front moves in continuing the gusty winds with heavy rain for the WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and gusty winds spread out today, with a 40% coverage. Gusts are 30+ mph at times throughout the night, with a low of 50 degrees early and warming to the mid-50s by the morning.

The warm front allows us to see highs near 68 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Gusts continue to around 30+ mph throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front arrives Thursday with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. This front will bring us gusty wind sand heavy rain. We’ll see the first batch of rain and storms arrive in the morning, but the main line moves in during the evening and overnight hours. 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. We’ll monitor the potential for lingering high water Friday morning.

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers possible early. Highs dip back down in the low to mid-40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday, as we track scattered showers to return ahead of another cold front.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt, sheriff says
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the heavy rain from a cold front, warranting a First...
Increasing clouds, winds, and warmth ahead of a heavy downpours and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the heavy rain from a cold front, warranting a First...
Increasing clouds, winds, and warmth ahead of a heavy downpours and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Rounds of rain this week
Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day