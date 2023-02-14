Gusty winds and warm air arrive before the cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds increase with the warm front arriving Wednesday. We’ll stay mild before the cold front moves in continuing the gusty winds with heavy rain for the WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and gusty winds spread out today, with a 40% coverage. Gusts are 30+ mph at times throughout the night, with a low of 50 degrees early and warming to the mid-50s by the morning.

The warm front allows us to see highs near 68 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Gusts continue to around 30+ mph throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front arrives Thursday with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. This front will bring us gusty wind sand heavy rain. We’ll see the first batch of rain and storms arrive in the morning, but the main line moves in during the evening and overnight hours. 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. We’ll monitor the potential for lingering high water Friday morning.

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers possible early. Highs dip back down in the low to mid-40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday, as we track scattered showers to return ahead of another cold front.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

