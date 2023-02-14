Increasing clouds, winds, and warmth ahead of a heavy downpours and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are increasing today, along with winds in our higher elevations. Up next, some rain chances, but the heaviest rain makes for a messy day Thursday, with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s all clear this morning, with some stray fog and areas of frost. The Valley drops to around 32 degrees as cold air sinks into our lower spots, and winds keep the higher elevations in the mid 30s.

Tuesday starts out clear, but clouds increase. Wind gusts are around 30 mph in the higher elevations today, otherwise most have a southerly wind 5 to 10 mph. The sky becomes mostly cloudy for your Valentine’s Day afternoon to evening. The high in Knoxville reaches 63 degrees.

Scattered rain and gusty winds spread out today, with a 40% coverage. Gusts are 30+ mph at times throughout the night, with a low of 50 degrees early and warming to the mid 50s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This warm front brings us to the upper-60s Wednesday and Thursday, but Thursday is when a cold front’s rain and gusty storms move through. Gusts are around 25 mph on Wednesday.

Then 1 to 2 inches of rain moves through. with a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in effect Thursday. Now, the morning comes with a batch of rain and storms, but the main line moves through for the evening to overnight hours, and we’ll monitor and potential for lingering high water for Friday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, it’s chilly again Friday into the weekend, but at least we’ll see more sunshine. Temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday, as we track scattered showers to return ahead of another cold front.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

