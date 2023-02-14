KPD searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for a missing woman.

Audree Duncan, 23, left her home on Whittle Springs Road sometime on Monday afternoon between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

KPD officials said Duncan left her home “via unknown means.”

Duncan is 5′1″ with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. KPD officials also said she has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.

“There are concerns regarding her well-being,” KPD officials said.

Anyone who sees Duncan is urged to call 911.

