KPD searching for missing woman

Audree Duncan, 23, left her home sometime on Monday afternoon by unknown means, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Audree Duncan, 23
Audree Duncan, 23(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for a missing woman.

Audree Duncan, 23, left her home on Whittle Springs Road sometime on Monday afternoon between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

KPD officials said Duncan left her home “via unknown means.”

Duncan is 5′1″ with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. KPD officials also said she has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.

“There are concerns regarding her well-being,” KPD officials said.

Anyone who sees Duncan is urged to call 911.

