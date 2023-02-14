KPD searching for missing woman
Audree Duncan, 23, left her home sometime on Monday afternoon by unknown means, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for a missing woman.
Audree Duncan, 23, left her home on Whittle Springs Road sometime on Monday afternoon between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
KPD officials said Duncan left her home “via unknown means.”
Duncan is 5′1″ with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. KPD officials also said she has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.
“There are concerns regarding her well-being,” KPD officials said.
Anyone who sees Duncan is urged to call 911.
