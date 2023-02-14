Meteorologist Jacob Durham visits Midway Elementary School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Jacob Durham traveled to Midway Elementary School on Tuesday to speak with the students.

He met with the 6th graders in Claiborne County where they talked about what a meteorologist does on a daily basis, hurricanes, tornadoes and the various types of wintry precipitation East Tennessee has to offer.

The students had great questions on how WVLT News crews video live shots, Jacob’s favorite part of the job and what it took to become a meteorologist.

Midway Elementary School talk (WVLT)

