Person dies after train crash in Blount County, officials say

One person died after a train crash, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Blount County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died after a train crashed on Monday in Blount County, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marian O’Briant.

Officials were not able to confirm much information, but O’Briant said she would have more information on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

