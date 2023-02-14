Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Sweetwater shooting

Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, is still at large, according to Madisonville Police Department officials.
Liu Gabriel Huerta
Liu Gabriel Huerta(Madisonville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a shooting underway at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved but were not able to share information on victims.

MPD officials said the person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is Hispanic and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Anyone with information about Huerta or his whereabouts is urged to call Monroe County dispatch at 423-4420-4357.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION Multiple agencies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred this afternoon in the...

Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This is a developing story.

