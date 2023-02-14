Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Sweetwater shooting
Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, is still at large, according to Madisonville Police Department officials.
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a shooting underway at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved but were not able to share information on victims.
MPD officials said the person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is Hispanic and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos including a heart between the eyebrows.
Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.
Anyone with information about Huerta or his whereabouts is urged to call Monroe County dispatch at 423-4420-4357.
This is a developing story.
