‘Preventing broken hearts’ | Zoo Knoxville chimps get heart implant

Two chimpanzees at Zoo Knoxville had a special heart surgery on Valentine’s Day.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville chimpanzees, Binti and Jimbo, spent Valentine’s Day getting a special operation. Both got an implant in their chest to monitor their heart activity.

Binti is 37 years old, and Jimbo is 44 years old. “These animals are older, so they are at risk for heart disease, just like people are,” said Andrew Cushing, a professor of zoological medicine at the University of Tennessee who helped perform the operation.

This is the first time Zoo Knoxville has performed this operation. “This is the first time we’ve used this implant. It allows us to monitor them when they’re awake,” Cushing said.

Normally, chimpanzees only get a cardiac check-up once every couple of years. Now, zookeepers can monitor Binti and Jimbo’s heart activity at any time via Bluetooth.

This same technology is already in use in humans.

“The payoff, hopefully, is that we’ll be able to get a better idea of their cardiac health while they’re still with us. We want to give them the best quality life we can, and it’s integral that we use all the tools we can to make sure we’re doing that,” said Cushing.

Recovery should be easy for the chimps, and they will be back to their habitats soon.

